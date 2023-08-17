Roundup: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Are Divorcing; Vlatko Andonovski Resigns; College Football Power Rankings
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are divorcing ... Appeals court rules for abortion pill restrictions ... Kansas newspaper's seized items to be returned after search warrant is withdrawn ... Lahaina residents reckon with destruction, loss ... Stock futures were mostly flat heading into Thursday ... Russia's war-torn economy hits its speed limit ... Ukraine recaptured a small village amid Russian retreat ... Texas woman charged with threatening to kill judge in Trump case ... Updated Emmy projections as voting winds down ... Jamie Foxx says he's starting to feel better ... Vlatko Andonovski resigns as USWNT manager after World Cup exit ... Mickey Mantle jersey expected to land record price at auction ... Marcus Stroman out with rib cartilage fracture ...
Fernando Tatis Jr. back to doing Fernando Tatis Jr. things.
The trailer for Netflix's new Scott Pilgrim series is out.
Michael Cera broke down his most iconic characters.
R.E.M. -- "What's the Frequency, Kenneth?"