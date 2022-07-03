British Grand Prix Crash Probably Saved the Lives or Protesters Sitting on the Track
The British Grand Prix began with a terrifying wreck as Zhou Guanyu got flipped on the first turn. Immediately there was a red flag which caused the drivers to slow down which probably saved some lives as protestors had rushed the fence and ran onto the track as the race began. They then sat down on the track.
Who knows what would have happened if the drivers had been coming down this stretch at full speed with climate change activists sitting there.
Thanks to the caution police were able to get the protesters off the track and arrest them without anyone getting hurt.