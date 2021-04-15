Brett Favre: Fans Only Care About the Game (But Also Standing For the National Anthem)
Brett Favre went on a Daily Wire radio show over the weekend to complain about athletes ruining sports. See, when Favre sits down to watch sports, he wants to watch the game, not think about what the athlete is doing off the field or know about an athlete's politlcal leanings or where they get a million dollars the government wants them to pay back. Via USA TODAY:
"I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind," Favre said. "I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way."
"I can't tell you how many people have said to me, 'I don't watch anymore; it's not about the game anymore.' And I tend to agree."
I feel horrible for all these people, who again, totally exist. Not just the ones having their enjoyment of sports ruined, but also Brett Favre who apparently has to act as their sounding board. Just let Brett Favre lead his life! Stop telling him you don't want to watch anymore because it's not about the game anymore! He agrees with you. Just nod when you see him and let him be.
Favre also said some more tired stuff about kneeling during the national anthem.
"It's really a shame that we've come to this," he said. "Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad."
Look, pizza unifies people. The flag clearly does not. No matter how many you fly in the back of your pickup truck. The flag stuff doesn't take place during the actual game so it probably shouldn't matter. The flag has nothing to do with teams winning or losing or coming from behind. It has nothing to do with the actual game, so who exactly is making it about something besides the game?