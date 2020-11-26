Donald Trump Tweeting About Kneeling During the National Anthem Again
By Liam McKeone | Nov 26, 2020, 3:42 PM EST
It's been a while since anyone has talked about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. We can now change that "Days Since Last Incident" counter to zero. Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson were pictured kneeling during the national anthem before their Thanksgiving Day matchup.
The picture somehow made its way into the purview of one Donald Trump, who has been rather busy tweeting about election results and hadn't found the time to grouse about players using their platform as a way to call for change and promote social justice initiatives. Until today, it seems.
This is probably the most normal thing to happen in, like, six months.
Despite Trump and his followers' insistence that such displays negatively impact the ratings and revenue of the NFL, there has been no evidence to suggest that is the case. Guess we'll see when the ratings come out for this game if many others shared the "no thanks" sentiment sent out by the soon-to-be-former President.