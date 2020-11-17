Brandon Tierney Lit Into Bryson DeChambeau for Throwing Caddie Under the Bus
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 17, 2020, 5:02 PM EST
Bryson DeChambeau really struggled at the Masters last week after talking big before the tournament. Augusta National got its revenge on the reigning U.S. Open champ. After the weekend, DeChambeau didn't have an explanation for why he played so poorly and Brandon Tierney thinks he threw his caddie under the bus during a post-tournament interview.
Tierney took to the airwaves on Monday's episode of Tiki and Tierney and blasted DeChambeau for pointing at his caddie. DeChambeau said the following after his final round:
"At the beginning of the week, I felt like I could have a great chance to win the tournament if I just played my game," DeChambeau said. "Shoot, I made enough birdies this week and eagles to have a chance to win. There's no doubt about that. I made way too many mistakes that I've got to talk about with my caddie and go, 'Hey, how do we not make these mistakes anymore, how can we work better as a team to have that not happen?'"
Tierney's reaction is split into two clips below:
That's a Grade A rant right there from Tierney.
I don't know if DeChambeau was purposely trying to throw his caddie under the bus but it certainly felt like he was trying to place blame elsewhere. Sometimes when you talk big and come up short, you just need to put the blame squarely on yourself and take your medicine.
I've loved watching DeChambeau take over golf as a Happy Gilmore clone, but the guy does go too far sometimes. Like when he went off on a cameraman during a round earlier this year.