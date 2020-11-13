Bryson DeChambeau Taunted Augusta National, the Course Had the Last Laugh
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 13, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
Bryson DeChambeau made a bold claim coming into Masters week that raised eyebrows. he believed his par at Augusta National would be 67. That was kind of an insult to one of the world's most glorious courses. Well, karma isn't always pleasant and it slapped golf's mad scientist hard this week. DeChambeau is poised to miss the cut at the Masters as he sits at +1 heading into the weekend.
The 27-year-old U.S. Open champ finished with a 70 on Thursday that put him at -2 heading into Friday's round. He birdied the second round which lowered his score to -2. Then the wheels fell off. He lost his ball on the par-four third hole, which forced him to take a seven. He was all over the course on Friday and was +4 through the first five holes and was over par on five of the first 10.
DeChambeau has made a lot of claims about his game and the way he plays over the past few months since bulking up, but taunting Augusta always seemed like a terrible idea. Even if he survives to see the weekend the leaders are all at -9 while he's over par. There's no excusing his play in Georgia this week, he's been a total flop after hyping himself up.
Yes, he has a chance to bounce back on Saturday when the second round resumes -- he was through 12 when play was halted due to darkness -- but there's no way he'll get back into contention. After DeChambeau created such lofty expectations it's fair to say the course had the last laugh. Though we don't expect this experience to humble him.