Brandon Tierney Blasts Aaron Rodgers For 'Acting Like a Little Drama Queen'
While the sports world weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' ongoing feud with the Green Bay Packers, Brandon Tierney stepped in the ring and lit the three-time MVP up on Monday. Tierney took to the airwaves on CBS Sports' Tiki and Tierney and ripped the way Rodgers has handled this situation. It was a pretty epic rant against the 37-year-old signal-caller.
The segment is below:
Part of Tierney's issue is that this came out the weekend of the 2021 NFL Draft, which did draw attention away from the players being selected. Rodgers and the Packers were what everyone was talking about instead of focusing on the draft. He also thinks the rest of the sports media isn't being critical enough of how Rodgers is acting.
Here's the crux of his argument:
""I understand that Aaron Rodgers has an ego. We all have an ego. His ego was dented a year ago, which is why it's bothering me that it's still bleeding into now. I thought it was a very poor look, a very shallow look to take away some of the shine from the draftees. He placed that perfectly, he knew what he was doing. He knew, once [ESPN insider Adam] Schefter got that, all the guys and gals at ESPN, the entire crew on the NFL Network, they'd have to roll with it on draft day. I'm getting tired of Aaron Rodgers ... I'm done defending Aaron Rodgers.""
Look, I think Rodgers has a right to be ticked off. The Packers wasted an opportunity to get better in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by trading up to take Jordan Love. They had a roster that went to the NFC Championship Game and could have used a few more playmakers and instead wasted a pick on a developmental quarterback. They wound up back in the NFC title game and were a few plays away from reaching the Super Bowl but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a better roster. Rodgers has been begging for help for years and hasn't gotten in.
All that said, he hasn't handled himself particularly well in this situation. He dropped the bomb that he wants out -- and yes, his side definitely leaked it -- right before the draft, then waltzed off to the Kentucky Derby like nothing happened. He should probably address this situation if he's really serious about leaving Green Bay.