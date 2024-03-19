Three Brandon Aiyuk Trade Destinations

As I noted on #XLPrimetime: #49ers reportedly would've wanted No. 17 overall + Zay Jones. Then #Jaguars would have to pay Aiyuk. So, fizzling out.



(hopefully this tweet will stop all the random Niners fans who have Facebook friend requested/IG DM'd me in the last 4 days)