Brady Quinn Makes Massage Joke While Fighting With Deshaun Watson's Private QB Coach
By Liam McKeone
Details surrounding Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury remain murky. The QB missed two games and returned this past Sunday, but only threw five passes (completing one) before getting knocked out of the game. However, he was on the sideline for the entirety of the Cleveland Browns' controversial win over the Indianapolis Colts and reports emerged that he passed concussion protocol, leading the audience to the conclusion that the $230 million quarterback had been benched. After the game Kevin Stefanski said Watson was sidelined due to an abundance of caution and he should be in line to start again next week.
On Monday, Brady Quinn addressed the situation on a Fox Sports radio show and wondered aloud if Watson even wanted to play football anymore because "everyone with medical opinion" had cleared him to get back on the field, yet he continues to miss time. It is unclear how Quinn knows that or if it is even true, but if anything it is good radio fodder. However, Watson's private quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, saw the segment and called Quinn out for not knowing what he was talking about. In less nice terms.
This sparked a back-and-forth between the two that ended with Quinn making a massage joke, in reference to Watson's legal issues that led to his 11-game suspension last year.
The thing about that joke is that it's not funny. Watson was accused of sexual assault. Cracking wise on the Internet at the expense of the dozens of women who were affected by his actions isn't appropriate for anybody and certainly not a funny comeback to be used at the end of a bizarre exchange with someone in Watson's circle.
Nobody comes off well in this situation.