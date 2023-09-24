Boomer Esiason Compares Tua Tagovailoa to Joe Montana
By Liam McKeone
Tua Tagovailoa is off to a tremendous start in 2023. His counting stats are excellent as the Miami Dolphins quarterback has totaled 715 yards and four touchdowns over the first two games of the season. He not only leads the league in yards per game but also in yards per completion and yards per attempt. On the eye test front he seems to be making decisions faster than ever and is throwing the ball with great confidence.
If Tagovailoa and the rest of the team's offense is clicking like this, they feel unbeatable and that's when the hype train really gets going. Tua MVP futures are quite popular right now, and on the Sunday Night Football broadcast last week the production team made a side-by-side graphic of Tagovailoa throwing right-handed next to Dan Marino. Boomer Esiason cranked it up another notch on CBS this morning, saying Tagovailoa reminded him a lot of... Joe Montana.
There was a time not so long ago when comparing anybody to Joe Montana was a great offense. Tom Brady did make Montana fair game for comparisons after the 28-3 comeback that officially cemented him in Montana's place as the widely-accepted greatest quarterback of all time. But even so! To compare Tagovailoa, who has been in the NFL for not even three seasons, to Joe Cool? Tagovailoa has a few Super Bowl rings to go before he's in Montana's stratosphere.
Even if Esiason is talking about how they throw the ball it's crazy to put their names in the same sentence. I did not watch Montana play but I am pretty sure he had a better arm than Tagovailoa, who boasts multiple lowlights of him badly underthrowing his star receiver.
Cool the jets, Boomer.