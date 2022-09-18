Tua Tagovailoa Underthrows Two Deep Tyreek Hill Touchdown Passes During Dolphins Comeback
The Miami Dolphins scored 21 consecutive points in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during Week 2. On two straight posessions Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill on deep touchdown passes. Both balls were underthrown, as is tradition, but this is a results-based business so...
First Hill returned from injury to catch a 59-yard bomb that he had to wait patiently for near the goalline. If Marcus Peters had any idea where the ball was, he probably could have intercepted the pass or at least knocked it down. But he didn't.
Just a few minutes later Tua hit Hill again. This time there was no one around, which seems like a bad decision. An extra point tied the game at 35 - 35.
These were Tagovailoa's fourth and fifth touchdown passes of the game. The last one pushed him over 400 yards passing on the day. Despite two early interceptions it was one heck of a performance no matter the result.
UPDATE: The result was good after Tua threw the game-winning touchdown pass (his sixth of the game) with 14-seconds remaining. Final stats: 36/50 for 469 and six touchdowns.