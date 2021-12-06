Roundup: Bob Dole Dies at 98; Grimes Shades Elon Musk in Song; Lewis Hamilton Wins Crazy Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Bob Dole died at 98 on Sunday ... Michigan school shooting probe widens ... Three skiers killed in Austrian avalanche ... Bitcoin holding steady after volatile weekend ... A drug empire has arisen in Syria ... COVID vaccine demand grows due to Omicron fears ... Congress races to finish year-end legislation ... Halle Berry discusses challenges of directing "Bruised" ... "Encanto" won the box office again this weekend ... Grimes took subtle shots at ex Elon Musk in a new single ... Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ... The Lions finally won their first game ... College football's New Year's Six bowls are set ... Complete 2021-22 bowl schedule ... Bronny James is off to a great start this season ... Joe Brady fired by the Panthers ... Minnie Miñoso voted into Baseball Hall of Fame ...
Great moment from Dan Campbell here:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teaser trailer:
Minshew Mania!
Steve Miller Band -- "The Joker"