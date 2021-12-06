The Big Lead
Latest Roundup Leads

Roundup: Bob Dole Dies at 98; Grimes Shades Elon Musk in Song; Lewis Hamilton Wins Crazy Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Ryan Phillips
Grimes, Marvel Studios "Captain Marvel" Premiere - Arrivals
Grimes, Marvel Studios "Captain Marvel" Premiere - Arrivals / Frazer Harrison/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Bob Dole died at 98 on Sunday ... Michigan school shooting probe widens ... Three skiers killed in Austrian avalanche ... Bitcoin holding steady after volatile weekend ... A drug empire has arisen in Syria ... COVID vaccine demand grows due to Omicron fears ... Congress races to finish year-end legislation ... Halle Berry discusses challenges of directing "Bruised" ... "Encanto" won the box office again this weekend ... Grimes took subtle shots at ex Elon Musk in a new single ... Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ... The Lions finally won their first game ... College football's New Year's Six bowls are set ... Complete 2021-22 bowl schedule ... Bronny James is off to a great start this season ... Joe Brady fired by the Panthers ... Minnie Miñoso voted into Baseball Hall of Fame ...

Michigan-Georgia will put defense in the spotlight at the Orange Bowl [Sports Illustrated]

The colossal significance of Cincinnati's historic playoff berth [The Ringer]

Grading every MLB team's pre-lockout moves [CBS Sports]

NFL winners and losers from Week 13 [Yahoo Sports]

A preview of 122nd playing of Army-Navy [The Athletic]

Four potential replacements for Ben Roethlisberger [The Big Lead]

Great moment from Dan Campbell here:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teaser trailer:

Minshew Mania!

Steve Miller Band -- "The Joker"

facebooktwitter