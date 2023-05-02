Blake Snell Is Not a Fan of Baseball's New Rules
Major League Baseball's new rules have certainly changed the game. Some believe for the better. But there's one holdout who isn't a fan of everything MLB has done to speed up games and create more action: San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell.
ESPN's team of MLB reporters interviewed a number of players and managers to ask what they thought about the new rules, i.e. the pitch clock, limited throws to bases by pitchers, bigger bases, etc. While most respondents gave nuanced answers about the pros and cons, it's clear Snell isn't a fan of any of it.
When asked what his favorite thing about the new rules was, Snell said:
"None that I can think of."
When asked what rule needs improvement he said:
"Stolen bases. It's a joke. Can't throw no one out. You have to be 1.2/1.3 [seconds] to the plate. If you pick twice, they're getting crazy jumps and leads. Stolen bases are a joke. And the bases are closer. The game was made perfectly and they changed the game. I need to be better at pressing buttons [on the PitchCom device]. Sometimes you're thinking about how to attack a hitter, then you need to hit the buttons. I'd like to be able to say I'm pressing the wrong buttons. More time would help."
When asked what has surprised him about the changes so far he said:
"All the stolen bases and how uncomfortable hitters are with the clock. They looked rushed as much as we do. We both feel rushed."
Finally he was asked what he hears most when talking to other players and teammates about the rules:
"I hear them talking or I've talked to them about just feeling rushed."
I think the big pull quote here is, "The game was perfect and they changed the game."
I get the sinking suspicion Snell isn't going to ever be on board with the changes.