Bizarre Overtime Creates Baddest of the Bad Beats
By Kyle Koster | Mar 2, 2021, 8:15 AM EST
One thing that becomes clear when you start taking an interest in The Board is that there is simply no shortage of opportunities for hard-working people to lose their money. The sports-wagering portfolio is nothing if not diversified; for instance, right now you can place a bet on collegiate and professional basketball, hockey over/unders, FCS football first-halves, four million different golf futures, plus a partridge and a pear tree.
This reality provides grist for the Bad Beats mill, a valued piece of brick-and-mortar within the SportsCenter city limits. Even still — it's a bit arresting to watch six different examples of how things can go horribly wrong as Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve did late last night.
Ben Simmons, a career 10 percent shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down a meaningless 31-footer at the buzzer to ruin an otherwise successful under is bad enough. But compound that with the sorcery that took place in the UC Davis-Cal Poly game and it's reason enough to look in the mirror and wonder if perhaps it's time for a new hobby.
Davis and Poly had a combined 135.5 number, which appeared all but certain to go over as the teams went into overtime deadlocked 66-66. Four measly points are all that were needed. And yet, they never came. The two teams combined for a goose egg after a bucket on the opening possession, resulting in an underwhelming 68-66 final.
An overtime in which the ledger finished 2-0! Never seen that before. Vividly remember Michigan State getting blitzed 11-0 by a Wisconsin team in the extra frame of a Big Ten Tournament championship game but 2-0 is a damn work of art. Imagine how mad in addition to sad the person who had the UC-Davis-Cal Poly over was with each empty possession. It is my earnest hope that such a poor soul has already reached out for the help they need.