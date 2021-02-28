Ben Simmons' Last-Second Pull Up Three Pointer Was a Very Bad Beat For the Sixers - Cavs Under
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 28, 2021, 12:31 PM EST
Ben Simmons hit the fourth three-pointer of his NBA career on Saturday night. With the Cleveland Cavaliers leading the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-106, with 5.4 seconds remaining, Simmons brought the ball down the court and pulled up for three. It was maybe the most uncharacteristic and unexpected shot of his career and the fact that he made it is unbelievable. And if you had bet the under in this game, it was unforgivable.
The total was sitting at 218 when Simmons made his second three of the season on his seventh attempt of the season. Various sites had the over/under sitting at either 219.5 and 220. All Simmons had to do was do what he had done his entire career - not shoot a three. Sure, he could have gone to the basket for an even more pointless layup, but people could wrap their minds around that. Ben Simmons pull-up three's do not exist in this timeline.