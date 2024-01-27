Bill Simmons Says Taylor Swift Will Cancel a Tokyo Concert if the Chiefs Make the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are one AFC Championship Game victory away from going to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. The big difference this year is that if they make the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift will probably go. With that in mind, Peter Schrager asked Bill Simmons if he thought Swift would cancel a concert so she could attend the NFL's big game. Without hesitation, Simmons said, "Yes."
Schrager: "Let me just keep on buzzing you with this 'cuz you know this stuff more than anyone entertainment-wise. She is supposed to be in Tokyo for a World Tour. Would she cancel a date in Tokyo to be at the Super Bowl?"
Simmons: "Yes."
Taylor Swift is not cancelling a concert date on her world tour less than two weeks out. Swift is currently booked to play four nights at the 55,000 seat Tokyo Dome from February 7th to February 10th. She hasn't played Japan since 2018. She's not just refunding a quarter of the ticket sales. Not to mention whatever legal fallout there would be for breach of contract. (Hello, Almost Famous? Anyone?)
This is her job! Her tour is an economic blob moving from city to city making everyone involved a bunch of money. It makes just as much sense to wonder if Travis Kelce would skip the Super Bowl to see Taylor Swift in Japan.
Not that any of this matters. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, which means that Swift can play the show on Saturday and still be on a flight out of Japan while it's still Friday in Vegas. If the Chiefs are playing, she'll be there. If they win, she can attend the parade in Kansas City. And then it's back on a private jet to head to Australia for three shows the following weekend.