Bill Simmons Bought Another Haunted House
Witch-y.
Bill Simmons is taking a break for the rest of the summer and the Spotify Executive published his final podcast of the season last week, welcoming Chuck Klosterman for a freeflowing conversation that occassionally touched on mature subjects. Like ghosts for instance, which may inhabit Simmons' newest home according to a couple witch-y people the Sports Gal knows. Here's Simmons telling Klosterman about a girl laughing on the third floor.
"There were people because we had some stuff to fix and the workers were like we heard somebody laughing on the third floor. A little girl's voice. They were freaked out. They were like, we don't know what's going on in the third floor, in the attic. My wife brought two different people over who were both were a little witch-y and they both went up to the attic and they were, Woah. Definitely a vibe."
As you hear in the clip, Simmons had to be specific because this is not the same haunted house he told Klosterman about last time he was on (you can listen to that story at the 1:15:00 mark on the March 3 Simmons podcast) Which means that Bill Simmons has now purchased two consecutive haunted houses. One more and that's a streak.
Can't wait to hear what the spirits do on his vacation.