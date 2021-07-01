Roundup: Bill Cosby Released; Donald Rumsfeld Died; Allison Mack Gets 3 years
Bill Cosby has been released from prison after his conviction was overturned ... official statement statement: Malaysia prime minister hospitalized with diarrhea ... Howard Stern takes the summer off shortly after signing a new $500 million deal with Sirius ... Ed Sheeran keeps ordering gimp masks through Courtney Cox's Alexa ... Andy Dick arrested for assault with a deadly weapon ... flying car completes test flight ... CFO of the Trump Organization Allen Weisselberg expected to be charged today .... Donald Rumsfeld died ... the most hazerdous sport in Olympic history ... Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM ... an Exxon lobbyest was caught on camera explaining how they're fighitng climate change legislation ...
The Tokyo Olympics organizers have decided to allow breast feeding mothers to bring their children to the games. [Reuters]
Police found and arrested the spectator who caused the Tour de France crash. [Cycling News]
Shohei Ohtani had a rough outing in New York and got pulled in the first. Fans were not thrilled. [FanSided]
UFC fighter Sarah Alpar needed to start a GoFundMe so she could continue training. Jake Paul donated. [MMA Fighting]
Chip Ganassi is selling his NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing. [AP]
The oral history of T2: Judgement Day. [The Ringer]
Scott O'Neil stepping down as CEO of the 76ers and New Jersey Devils. [Sportico]
A Mina Kimes profile. [SSENSE Canada]
2,000 new Covid cases in Scotland have been linked to Euro 2020 matches. [BBC]
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry had a measured reaction to his sister and teammate's pregnancy news.