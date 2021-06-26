Oblivious Fan Causes Enormous Crash, Ruins Tour de France
The Tour de France is underway and is already ruined thanks to some poor, unfortunate soul who simply wanted to make sure their cardboard sign made it onto television. Barely 28 miles into the 21-stage ordeal, the entire field of cyclists went down like dominoes after one made contact with the fan and fell into oncoming traffic.
You may be thinking: okay, blog guy, this sounds like hyperbole. Just how bad could this have possibly been?
Well ... pretty bad. Likely worse than a reasonable person would allow themselves to imagine for fear of being buried in a wave of deadly second-hand embarrassment.
There's no coming back from this. Whomever caused the crash will forever be known as the person who singlehandedly took down the most famous race in the world. With recycling. And without even trying. The mind reels thinking about what the next few days are going to look like for Cardboard Sign. Could be a French Steve Bartman situation.
If this is what they do on Day One, we can't wait to see what's in store for the next few weeks. Talk about setting a high bar.