Biker Brawl Breaks Out On Austin Streets
I haven't been to Texas in a while but apparently, in the post-pandemic world, street brawls are occurring regularly. The most recent involved bikers throwing down on 6th Street in Austin and it resulted in a ton of punches thrown and bikes overturned in the street.
Here's video of what happened:
Being in the same zip code as a brawl involving two Texas biker gangs ranks extremely highly on the list of places I never want to find myself. It sits just below the infield at the Kentucky Derby and anywhere on Purdue's campus.
This is an extremely violent brawl between a bunch of guys who definitely know how to handle themselves in a fight. If you look closely, a gun is pulled at one point and it doesn't look like this was the last of these two sides clashing.