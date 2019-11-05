Biggest Losers From Week 9 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Nov 05 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There were only 11 games across the NFL this week as four teams had byes. Despite the relatively low number of games, a lot happened. Here's a look at the biggest losers from Week 9.

New England Patriots

The Patriots came out flat and got smoked by a potential playoff opponent on Sunday Night Football. Lamar Jackson lit up the previously-dominant Patriots defense and Tom Brady's offense struggled again. Obviously, we're too smart around here to hit the panic button for the Pats, but that wasn't a good look.

Green Bay Packers

What the hell was that? The Packers flew out to Los Angeles and turned in one of their worst offensive performances in a decade in front of crowd of their own fans in a "road" game.

This game screams, "we went out and partied Saturday night in LA and didn't show up for the game on Sunday."

Adam Gase

Adam Gase left the Dolphins to become the head coach of the Jets and in Week 9 of his first season in New York he (checks notes)...lost to the Dolphins. The Jets are now sitting at 1-7 after handing Miami its first win of the season. Gase's entire tenure in New York has been a disaster and Sunday was the pinnacle of that mess.

Cleveland Browns

Speaking of messes, the Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 on Sunday after a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. Late in the game, Odell Beckham Jr. complained about the number of targets he's getting. Meanwhile Jarvis Landry and Beckham were reprimanded by the NFL for their custom cleats. Yeah, things seem to be going great in Cleveland.

Don't be shocked if head coach Freddie Kitchens is fired in the coming weeks. The Browns went 7-8-1 in 2018 and their roster improved in the offseason. Despite that, they are demonstrably worse this fall.

Mitchell Trubisky

Speaking of messes (again)...wow, Mitchell Trubisky, you're really going for it this season, huh? And by "going for it" I mean "helping the Bears tank so they can draft a real quarterback."

Trubisky was awful on Sunday in a loss to the Eagles, completing just 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He's Captain Checkdown and is singlehandedly crushing the Bears. OK, that's not fair, Matt Nagy is definitely helping, so I guess saying Trubisky is doing it singlehandedly is a bit much.

Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett has been solid in his first full season as a starter for the Colts. He's really needing to prove himself this year, which is why the MCL injury he suffered on Sunday is such a blow. Not only did the Colts wind up losing to the Steelers without Brissett, but it might throw off his rhythm.

Brissett is completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been solid and could certainly improve with more reps. For now, he'll likely have to wait a few weeks.

Bruce Arians

Poor Bruce Arians. The man didn't come out of retirement to go 2-6 and watch tJameis Winston overthrow Bucs teammates all over the field.

Daniel Jones

Jones started his Monday Night Football football debut well as the Giants were moving the ball and looking really good. One black cat later and things went bad. The Cowboys smacked the Giants, 37-18, leaving Jones and company on a five-game losing streak.