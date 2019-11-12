Biggest Losers From Week 10 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Nov 12 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Six teams were on a bye in Week 10, including a number of playoff contenders. Despite that, we had a ridiculous number of games that went completely off-the-rails. Since you don't care about the positives, what follows is the list of the biggest losers from an absolutely insane weekend of football.

Los Angeles Chargers

I wrote about this on Monday, but the Chargers had easily their worst week since moving to Los Angeles. Multiple reports suggested the NFL is concerned with their future in LA, Dean Spanos went on an unhinged rant claiming they're not relocating, then they lost to the rival Raiders in primetime. Oh, and Philip Rivers looked washed up in that game.

Nothing is going right for the Bolts, a franchise without a home after three years in Los Angeles.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs made this list solely because they lost a completely winnable game against the wholly beatable Titans. Any time Patrick Mahomes throws for 446 yards and you can't find a way to win, you're definitely a loser.

The Chiefs are just incredibly soft on defense and the Titans exposed that repeatedly on Sunday. I mean, Derrick Henry bludgeoned KC's defense for 188 yards on 23 carries. That's 8.17 yards per rush! The Chiefs need to figure something out or that won't be the only stellar Mahomes showing they'll squander.

New Orleans Saints

So, what the hell happened here, guys? New Orleans was 7-1, Atlanta was 1-7 and the Falcons dominated the Saints, 26-9. Matt Ryan and company outscored New Orleans 13-3 in the second half and 13-0 in the fourth quarter. Somehow the Saints only gained 310 yards on a previously porous Falcons defense. Oh, and the loss came at home!

For now I'm willing to chalk this up to a midseason hiccup but that should have been a breeze of a win for the Saints. Yes, the NFC South is a garbage heap this year so it probably won't come back to bite them, but a showdown with the 49ers is coming in a few weeks, and it could wind up being for home-field advantage in the NFC. New Orleans can't afford to drop another clunker if it wants that spot.

Buffalo Bills

Just when we were starting to take the Bills seriously. Hell, I had some Zubaz and a plastic table on order. Alexa, cancel that sh*t.

The Bills went to Cleveland and lost the worst game of the weekend, 19-16. The Browns were arguing with each other on the sidelines, Freddie Kitchens is likely getting fired, Baker Mayfield is handing out more turnovers than...an actual baker (I swear I had something better for this) and Odell Beckham doesn't even want to be there anymore. Despite all that, Buffalo still couldn't scratch out a win.

The Bills could have been 7-2 waltzing into Miami to face the god-awful Dolphins. Instead they're 6-3 and we're questioning everything about them.

Saquon Barkley

I love watching Saquon Barkley, but his game on Sunday was a complete trainwreck. I've never had less fun watching a superb player than Barkley during the Giants-Jets game from Week 10. He rushed 13 times for one yard. That's not a typo. He gained one yard on 13 carries. That's insane.

Barkley also caught five passes for 30 yards but 22 of that came on one reception. He couldn't establish anything in the run game. It was a disaster and the Giants lost to the equally terrible Jets.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are the worst team in the NFL at 0-9 and they got thoroughly embarrassed on Sunday. Lamar Jackson ran through and around Cincy's defense and threw over top of it. He finished the day 15-for-17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns with a QBR of 99.8 and a perfect passer rating. Oh, and he ran for 65 yards and a touchdown, including the following scintillating scamper:

.@Lj_era8 pressed all the buttons on this run ?

(via@ NFL)pic.twitter.com/CsPVww96UA — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 10, 2019

But this is about the Bengals. Other than Joe Mixon's running and the potential of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, what positives are there in Cincinnati? I mean, they have a nice aquarium, but it's actually in Kentucky. I guess Graeter's is good but don't you bring Skyline Chili into this discussion. That crap is dog food with noodles.

So yeah, positives in Cincinnati include Mixon's running, potentially landing Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow and Graeter's. That's it.