VIDEO: Jarvis Landry Animated With Baker Mayfield on Sidelines By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019

The Browns host the Bills today. They're up 9-7 at the half, but there was a Something? Nothing? moment on the sidelines as CBS cameras caught Jarvis Landry animated with Baker Mayfield:

Look, this is the kind of thing that when it happens with the Patriots you shrug it off and say football is an emotional game. But the Browns are 2-6 and filled with lightning rod personalities so moments like this are going to get more scrutiny.