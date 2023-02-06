Most Awkward GRAMMY Award Acceptance Ever - Beyoncé (Feat. Jay-Z, Trevor Noah)
Beyoncé was the most-nominated artist at the 65th Grammys, but she did not make it in time to accept her award for Best R&B Song. Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic, but eventually she arrived. And when she did Noah was there waiting with her award. And it was weird! Just watch!
Come on. That's super awkward. Jay tries to cheers her, but she declines. So he shrugs and goes back to eating. Then Noah presents her with the 31st GRAMMY award of her career and she barely accepts it. She just puts her hand on it as Noah sets it on the table. She doesn't speak. Nothing. Back to the show.
I don't have some grand conspiracy there for this, it was just weird.
Beyoncé would win another later in the show (her fourth of the night) and gave a normal acceptance speech on-stage where she thanked everyone. She's now the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys, but this is the one I'll always remember.