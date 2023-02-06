Bad Bunny Wore a Green Dodgers Hat to Accept His GRAMMY Award
Bad Bunny opened the 65th Grammys and then won Best Música Urbana Album. While he dressed casusal for his performance, he put on a suit by the time his name was called. Of course, he was also wearing a green Los Angeles Dodgers hat.
If only someone had told Ben Affleck baseball caps were cool to wear at the Grammys, maybe he'd feel a little more comfortable. Bad Bunny even saw Affleck and Jennifer Lopez backstage and didn't say anything about baseball hats. Not cool.
In addition to winning Grammy awards, Bad Bunny has also participated in the Royal Rumble where he eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Zigler in 2022 before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Maybe someday he'll win a Royal Rumble and invent the WEGOT.