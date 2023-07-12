Roundup: Bethany Joy Lenz Was in a Cult; National League Wins MLB All-Star Game; NBA To Implement Flopping Penalty
National League won the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2012 ... Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison ... Justice Department won't defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll case ... Protests rock Israel over Netanyahu's judiciary overhaul ... Antarctic sea ice has been at a record lows for months ... Vermont floods show they can happen anywhere ... NATO will invite Ukraine when "conditions are met" ... Judge rules Microsoft can close Activision deal ... Bethany Joy Lenz was in a cult for 10 years ... The first reactions to Oppenheimer after Paris premiere ... First look photos from Deadpool 3 are out ... Northwestern fired Pat Fitzgerald for cause ... Adam Silver is looking at Las Vegas, Seattle for NBA expansion ... The Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou boxing match is a fraud ... NBA to implement flopping penalty next season ...
Daniel Ricciardo is back -- kind of [Defector]
The sudden, inevitable downfall of Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern [The Ringer]
College football's coaching hot seat rankings [CBS Sports]
Peak TV has peaked [Variety]
Remaining NBA free agents who need more attention [Yahoo Sports]
Zion Williamson was shockingly honest on Gilbert Arenas' podcast [The Big Lead]
The best of the mic's up segments from the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.
The first trailer for Wonka is out.
The trailer for Ashoka is out.
Yeah, I'd swim away too.
Jake Tapper and Conan O'Brien remembered Evel Knievel's crazy stunts.
David Bowie -- "Rebel, Rebel"