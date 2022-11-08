5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 10
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly fantasy football waiver wire column. It pairs wonderfully with our weekly start 'em, sit 'em column. Just in case you wanted to satisfy the fantasy itch to the fullest extent possible. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (Available in 52 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Fields isn't as available as most of the options that usually populate this space but he was so good on Sunday it doesn't matter. He put up 42 fantasy points with an absurd afternoon running the ball and threw a pair of touchdown passes as the cherry on top. Don't expect Fields to break NFL records every week, but he's gotten the green light to run whenever he wants and that makes him an extremely viable fantasy option. Especially in a season where high-end QB fantasy production has been weirdly hard to come by.
Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Available in 63 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Hardman has now scored a touchdown in three straight games and it's time to start thinking of him as a reliable fantasy option. The Chiefs' offense still spreads the ball out too much to consider him a WR1 but Andy Reid clearly sees Hardman as a weapon to be utilized. He had a great day against Tennessee and is a threat for a goal-line run every now and again. Hardman is a solid FLEX option with WR2 upside right now.
Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks (Available in 68 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Fant has struggled to make an impact as a Seahawk but finally broke through on Sunday with five catches for 96 yards. He splits snaps pretty evenly with Will Dissly, so it's hard to expect consistent numbers out of Fant. But his big day came against the 28th-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of points given up to tight ends and next week he'll go up against the 30th-ranked defense in that regard. Big boom-or-bust potential but worth a grab if you're scrambling for TE production.
Chris Moore, WR, Houston Texans (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Someone needed to catch passes from Davis Mills thanks to the Brandin Cooks situation and it ended up being Moore. The University of Cincinnati product caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles last Thursday. Not exactly a world-ending performance but one that could portend a sleeper option if he capitalizes on the momentum. The Texans do not have a good offense but they are going to let Mills sling it if the situation calls for it, so Moore is worth a grab in deeper leagues.
Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 100 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
We wouldn't blame you if you've never heard of Wilkins. He's the backup to the backup and may even be lower on the totem pole with Zack Moss now in town. This is sort of a galaxy-brain move. Deon Jackson got hurt, Jonathan Taylor is still hurt and so is Moss. If they all miss next week's game against the Raiders, Wilkins is the top option and somebody needs to tote the rock for new head coach Jeff Saturday. He isn't terrible, either! He had three carries for 13 yards and four catches for 15 yards against the Patriots. Really a "just-in-case" thing, but worth monitoring at the very least.