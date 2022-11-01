5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 9
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly fantasy football waiver wire column. It pairs wonderfully with our weekly start 'em, sit 'em columns. Just in case you wanted to satisfy the fantasy itch to the fullest extent possible. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens (Available in 97 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
You best run to the waiver wire because Likely is going to be everyone's favorite pickup this week. It's extremely rare to find production at tight end outside of the top four or five options. Likely is in line to produce with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman both banged up. The preseason standout is set to take on a big role this week against New Orleans and his growing rapport with Lamar Jackson could set him up for long-term success down the road this season.
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (Available in 73 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
You read that correctly. It seems the Bears are finally, finally using Fields the way he should be used -- as a scrambling quarterback who makes plays off play action and outside the pocket. It has, surprisingly, turned the young quarterback into a viable fantasy option with how many different ways he can gain yards. Even against a pretty darn good Cowboys defense last week Fields managed 26 fantasy points, scoring two TDs through the air and one on the ground. Since Chicago's defense isn't good enough to clamp down on opposing offenses, Fields should get plenty of chances to continue to produce while playing catch-up. Grab him this week if you have a QB on a bye and keep a close eye on him as the season goes on.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (Available in 45 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
It is somewhat surprising Allgeier is still this available given how established the hierarchy has been in Atlanta since Cordarrelle Patterson's injury. But the mistakes of others are your gains, reader! Allgeier is not involved in the passing game at all, which puts a hard ceiling on his production. But he's the first back the Falcons turn to in the run game, which matters a whole lot more for this offense. Allgeier has a favorable matchup next week against the Chargers, too. He isn't RB1 status but you could do worse for a FLEX option.
Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals (Available in 53 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Moore was a big fantasy disappointment early on and it seems he's not built to be a top option. Which is fine, because the Cardinals have DeAndre Hopkins back to be that No. 1 receiver, and Moore benefitted immensely against the Vikings last week. The second-year wideout is a big boom-or-bust candidate but a shootout against the Seahawks feels likely this week given how bad Seattle's secondary is. If there was any week to put your faith in Moore, it's this one.
Terrace Marshall, WR, Carolina Panthers (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
To the great surprise of just about everybody, one of the biggest beneficiaries from Matt Rhule's dismissal appears to be Marshall. He has budding chemistry with P.J. Walker, catching two balls for 31 yards in Week 7 before putting up 87 yards on four catches in Week 8. Not spectacular numbers, to be sure, but if you're in a deeper league and desperate for production it seems like Marshall is emerging as the No. 2 guy in Carolina behind DJ Moore.