Does Ben Simmons' Jumper Somehow Look Worse Now?
Ben Simmons is officially back. Simmons practiced with his Brooklyn Nets teammates today for what must have felt like the first time in forever. Simmons was traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn last season, but never actually got on the court. It feels like the last time we saw him playing basketball with other NBA players we thought he had a phone in his pocket at Sixers practice.
But here he was at practice getting up shots. Including some corner three-pointers which he will definitely be taking a bunch of this season.
Here's video of the latest iteration of Simmons' jumper.
Obviously, these are raw, uncut videos. They were taken by media members during an actual practice. This is just a dude shooting a basketball and not a specific clip put on social media to tease people into thinking he's suddenly confident in his jumper.
But ... I mean... it doesn't look great, right? Small sample size and all that, but those are decidedly not wet. That's the kind of jumper that is going to get booed. Unless he doesn't shoot in games. And at this point it's been well over a year since we've seen him attempt a jump shot in an actual basketball game. He will truly have to prove it for there to be any reason to believe he's either willing or capable.