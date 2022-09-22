Ben Simmons: People in Philadelphia Just Want to Have Something to Say About 'F---ing Everything'
Ben Simmons hasn't spoken in public very often over the last year and a half. He didn't speak to the media while holding out in Philadelphia and gave a few interviews once he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but since he was hurt he was exempt from most of those requirements until the end of the season. In those few appearances, he was quite reserved and didn't have much to say.
But on Thursday, an episode of Old Man & The Three dropped with Simmons as the featured guest. And for maybe the first time in his NBA career, Simmons spoke candidly and without reservation. He had a lot to say-- especially about the city of Philadelphia and the constant critiques about his shooting.
Here are a few of the best quotes pulled by the NetsDaily Twitter account. On his shooting:
And on Philly:
Simmons didn't completely trash the city, though.
It is true that Philadelphia is a great sports city and also their fanbase can get a little over the top about things. Nobody knows that better than Simmons and other athletes who ended up on the fanbase's bad side.
Surely this will not be brought up when the Nets play the Sixers next season.