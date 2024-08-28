Belichick Following in Brady's Footsteps to Expand Media Footprint
By Evan Bleier
Slated to be on his couch instead of the sidelines during the upcoming NFL season after parting ways with the New England Patriots in January and failing to land another coaching job in pro football, Bill Belichick has already gotten back into the game by landing a plethora of media jobs, including a weekly appearance with Pat McAfee that's already led to some controversy.
Already forever tied to former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after their two decades of dominance over the NFL in New England, Belichick is taking on an additional media role that will further link him to the seven-time Super Bowl winner.
With Brady's blessing, Belichick is adding a spot on the Let's Go podcast with veteran broadcaster Jim Gray to go with his previous media obligations. Along with the spot on McAfee's show, those obligations include appearances on CW’s Inside the NFL, a recurring spot on the so-called "Manningcast" on Monday Night Football and a weekly podcast for Underdog Fantasy.
“For 20 years I threw the ball for Coach Belichick. Now I am passing the microphone to him on Let’s Go.” Brady said in an announcement from Sirius. “I will be listening every week as I know Bill and Jim will have lots of great conversations, and I’m looking forward to my guest appearances and joining them during the season.”
Belichick, who will be joined by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and longtime sportswriter Peter King on Let's Go, is taking over a role Brady held for three years.
“I thank Tom for recommending me. When the opportunity was presented by Jim I said, ‘Let’s Go,’” Belichick said. “When people say, Let’s Go it conveys a sense of camaraderie and teamwork that all involved share the same goals and excitement. And that’s exactly how I feel to be joining the Let’s Go team at SiriusXM.”
Though he won't be hosting the show any longer, Brady will continue to make guest appearances on Let's Go when he isn't busy in his first year as Fox's No. 1 color man.
Even though it's been half a decade since Brady and Belichick split up, the interactions between the two are bound to be interesting and may give a little spice to what has traditionally been a vanilla show.
New episodes of Let's Go will debut every Monday starting September 2.