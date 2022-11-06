Bears Fans React to Awful Missed Pass Interference Call
The Chicago Bears took the Miami Dolphins to the wire on Sunday and, frankly, got screwed out of a win. On a late deep throw from Justin Fields to Chase Claypool, officials missed an obvious pass interference call. Bears fans were not happy.
Bears fans took to Twitter after that missed call. They were not kind to the officials.
Really hard to argue with them. The NFL needs to make a statement about that missed call.
If the obvious call had been made, the Bears would have had the ball inside the 25-yard line with more than a minute to go. That's plenty of time to get the ball in the end zone or, at worst, get a field goal. Instead, they lost 35-32.