Five Trade Destinations For Chicago Bears Receiver Allen Robinson
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 15 2020
Allen Robinson has reportedly asked the Chicago Bears for a trade. As we noted earlier, Robinson is one of the NFL's most underrated players who would likely shine if he ever found a team with solid quarterback play.
The underlying stats show the 27-year-old as a legit No. 1 receiver who has suffered from being on bad teams with inaccurate signal-callers. He's in the final year of his contract, so if he wants out of Chicago the Bears better trade him now or risk losing him for no compensation. The traditional price for a wideout like Robinson in the final year of his deal would likely be a third-round pick, or possibly a second-rounder if there is a bidding war.
Here's our look at five teams who could use Robinson and have the draft resources to make a deal happen.
New England Patriots
Cam Newton had a solid debut for the Patriots in Week 1, but let's be real, the team's receiving corps is terrible. Damiere Byrd led New England in snaps at receiver against the Dolphins on Sunday but didn't get a single target. N'Keal Harry has potential and Julian Edelman should be solid, but Robinson would be a legit No. 1 target for Newton. If the Patriots could ink him to a long-term deal he'd be a cornerstone at receiver for Newton or whoever New England has under center in 2021.
The Patriots forfeited their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so they may have to get creative to get a deal done. Bill Belichick & Co. will also be swimming in an ocean of cap space in 2021, which would help lock Robinson up long-term.
New York Jets
Please, somebody get Sam Darnold some weapons. The third-year quarterback has nearly nothing to work with a receiver and Le'Veon Bell has already hit injured reserve. The Jets desperately need a No. 1 wideout for their franchise quarterback. While Jamison Crowder had a decent first week, he's more of a No. 2 who can occasionally break a big play. Breshad Perriman is fast but a mess technically and second-round pick Denzel Mims is on IR. Robinson would be a game-changer for that offense, especially if they can lock him in to a long-term deal after the fact.
The Jets have picks in every round of the 2021 NFL Draft, plus an extra selections in the first and third rounds thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. They can easily afford to make a bold move to get a top wideout. New York should have plenty of cap space to fit Robinson in long-term as well.
Green Bay Packers
This one would obviously be touchy for the Bears since they would be trading their best receiver to a division rival, but crazier things have happened. The Packers looked great in a 43-34 Week 1 win over the Vikings, but there's plenty of room for improvement here. Davante Adams needs help at receiver and while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard were decent in Week 1, Robinson would be a game-changer for the Packers. Not to mention, it would make Aaron Rodgers really happy.
The price would have to be much higher for the Packers to entice the Bears compared to other teams, but a second-rounder plus a late-rounder would certainly be worth it for Robinson.
Washington Football Team
Washington might have the weakest receiving corps in the league with veteran journeyman Dontrelle Inman seeing 51 percent of the team's snaps in Week 1. Terry McLaurin was outstanding last year, but he can't do it all himself. Hopkins only targeted receivers 15 times in Week 1, with 10 completions. If the "Football Team" really wants to see Dwayne Haskins develop, it needs to find him a real top target. Robinson could be that guy, and the franchise should have a ton of cap space in 2021 to help get him signed up long-term.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have long struggled to find consistency at wideout, so landing Robinson would finally solidify the group. Right now Philadelphia is being led by an aging DeSean Jackson, the wholly average Greg Ward and rookie Jalen Reagor. Alshon Jeffery is constantly injured and the team explored trading him last offseason. Carson Wentz needs a wideout he can rely on before the team's two outstanding tight ends become the only targets he throws to. Robinson would put a spark in the offense and open things up for a playmaker like Reagor.
The Eagles should have enough draft capital to get a deal done, though they would have to get creative with the salary cap to sign Robinson long-term.