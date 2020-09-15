Allen Robinson Seems Done With the Chicago Bears, Has Asked For a Trade
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 15 2020
Allen Robinson is easily the best receiver on the Chicago Bears but that relationship may be coming to an end. The 27-year-old may be done with the team, as he's in the final year of his contract and just deleted all references to the franchise on his social media accounts.
Robinson is in the last stages of the three-year, $42 million deal he signed as a free agent back in 2018 and it's pretty shocking the Bears haven't re-signed him yet.
Teammate Tarik Cohen immediately rushed to Twitter to endorse his teammate:
We don't know if the Bears are negotiating with Robinson and if this is a tactic, but it's clear he seems frustrated. But, let's be real, Chicago can't afford to lose him.
Robinson is among the most underrated players in the sport. He hauls in more contested balls than anyone in the NFL and has had to deal with awful quarterbacks since he entered the league. During four years in Jacksonville he caught passes from Blake Bortles and Chad Henne, while in Chicago he's had to deal with Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel.
Just look at this snag from Sunday's opening game:
About that bad quarterbacking? Only 62 percent of the targets he's had since entering the league have been deemed "catchable." That ranks 95th out of 100 receivers who qualify. On a good team with a solid quarterback, Robinson would be a perennial Pro Bowler.
The Bears either need to pay Robinson like the No. 1 receiver he is, or move to trade him now. Every week that goes by he loses value as a rental for 2020. Plenty of teams need immediate receiver help. The Jets and Patriots are particularly needy in that area, as are Washington and Green Bay. A deal for a decent draft pick could easily be swung.
It feels like Robinson is done with the Bears. If that's the case they need to deal him.
UPDATE: Robinson has reportedly asked the Bears for a trade.