Roundup: Baylor Wins National Title; Jana Kramer Ticked at Ex-Husband; Matt Gaetz Won't Resign
Baylor upset Gonzaga to win the national championship ... Matt Gaetz won't resign over sex allegations ... Arkansas governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care of trans minors ... GameStop moves to cash in on stock surge ... Stock futures are flat after Dow and S&P 500 close at records ... Joe Biden, Democrats detail plans to raise taxes on multinational firms ... Republicans attack corporations over Georgia voting law ... Derek Chauvin violated department policies according to police chief ... Jana Kramer is not happy with ex-husband Johnathon Schaech ... Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction ... "Bridgerton" adds to cast for second season ... Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley broke up ... North Carolina hired Hubert Davis ... Coors Field will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game ... Loyola-Chicago names Drew Valentine head basketball coach ... Kentucky starting guard Devin Askew is transferring ... The Jets finally traded Sam Darnold ... Paul Pierce fired by ESPN ... Anthony Davis isn't close to returning to the Lakers ...
Highlights from Baylor's big win Monday night:
The new trailer for Marvel's Loki series has arrived:
A classic Saturday Night Live sketch:
Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994. Here are some highlights from his greatest performance. First up, David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World":
And this is Lead Belly's "Where Did You Sleep Last Night"