Paul Pierce Out at ESPN After Instagram Live Stream
By Liam McKeone
Apr 5, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT
ESPN and NBA analyst Paul Pierce have parted ways, sources tell The Big Lead's Kyle Koster. ESPN declined to comment.
Late Friday night, Pierce posted a racy Instagram Live video in which he was seen with maskless dancers at a card game.
The 2020-21 NBA season marked Pierce's fourth year as a full-time analyst for ESPN after retiring in 2017 following 19 seasons in the NBA. He contributed to The Jump and NBA Countdown over these years and was brought on full-time in 2017 after making guest appearances during the previous two NBA Finals, becoming the latest of former champions turned media analysts to join ESPN.
The former Celtic tweeted shortly after news of his departure became public, promising big things for the future.