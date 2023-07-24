Roundup: 'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Records; Brian Harman Wins British Open; Twitter Is Now X
Twitter changes name, logo to "X" ... "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both crushed expectations at the box office with huge openings ... Greta Gerwig made box office history ... Brian Harman won the British Open ... Dozens missing, 27 dead after landslide in India ... Russian missiles strike Odesa ... Ukraine's lack of weaponry and training risks stalemate ... Stock futures flat heading into busy week ... Israel on edge ahead of judicial overhaul vote ... Cillian Murphy discussed "powerful" love scenes with Florence Pugh ... NFL running backs to meet on Zoom to talk state of position ... Fred McGriff, Scott Rolen inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame ... Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Tour de France ... Michael Jordan's 13-year run as Hornets owner is over ... Lando Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen's trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix ...
Christian Pulisic with his first assist for AC Milan.
There are 4,507 home runs sitting at that table. What a photo.
Robert Downey Jr. breaks down his career.
Lando Norris accidentally breaking Max Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix trophy.
