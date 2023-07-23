Anthony Rizzo Praises Taylor Swift After Going 4 for 4
The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals on Sunday to complete a sweep in the Bronx. Anthony Rizzo led the way for the boys in pinstripes by going 4-for-4 with his first home run since May 20. After the game, he took time to praise Taylor Swift after switching his walk-up song to "...Ready For It?"
When Rizzo was asked about switching his walk-up music, he praised Swift and said, "It's her summer, really. She's helping the economy in every city she goes. Yeah, that was good."
Check it out:
Not sure I've ever heard an MLB player go out of his way to praise Taylor Swift, and I've certainly never heard one use her music as a walk-up song, so good on you Anthony Rizzo. Way to be different and cover some new ground.
Here's the song he used on Sunday:
Rizzo has struggled mightily in June. Entering Sunday's contest he was hitting .131 with a .209 on-base percentage and slugging .148. His OPS was a woeful .356. Maybe channeling his inner Taylor Swift will help turn things around.