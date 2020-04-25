The Baltimore Ravens Are Nailing the 2020 NFL Draft
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020
No one in the NFL consistently drafts as well as the Baltimore Ravens and that's currently being proven again. So far in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens' front office is absolutely killing it. A team that went 14-2 in 2019 has gotten a whole lot better over the draft's first two days.
The Ravens opened their draft by selecting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th pick. It's a perfect fit that I had mocked for a few weeks. Queen was the best inside linebacker in the draft and the Ravens have had a major need there since C.J. Mosely left in free agency last year.
Queen stepped up and played his best against the best competition and was a leader on LSU's national championship-winning defense. He's a stud, who is quick and just explodes to ball-carriers. He's also excellent in coverage and should be a fixture in Baltimore's defense for years.
With their second pick, the Ravens got a bit lucky and were able to land Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at No. 55. Dobbins was one of the best running backs in the draft but fell a bit and Baltimore snatched him up. At 5-foot-9 and 209 pounds, Dobbins is a versatile back who put up big numbers for the Buckeyes. in 2019 he topped 2000 yards rushing and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He runs hard, attacks holes and explodes through them. Mark Ingram is 30, so adding Dobbins will take pressure off the older back as he ages. It's yet another weapon for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson to play with.
The Ravens traded out of the 60th pick, getting two third-round selections from the New England Patriots (71, 98) in exchange. In the third round at No. 71 they took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who filled a big need along the defensive line.
Despite being a little undersized for a tackle at 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds, Madubuike is a stud. He is an excellent interior pass rusher who just needs to get a little stronger at the point of attack. That said, he plays low with a great center of gravity. He's a great athlete for his size and showed well at the combine. I had him in the top 45 on my board, so this is a great value.
Those first three picks each provided outstanding value at the spot they were selected. Both Dobbins and Madubuike slipped a bit and the Ravens were able to pounce.
At 92, the Ravens filled another need as they selected speedy Texas wideout Devin Duvernay, who is one of the best slot receivers in the draft. He ran a 4.39 40 at the combine and measured in at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Duvernay isn't just fast, he was super productive for the Longhorns. In 2019 he had 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a home run hitter who can catch a short pass and take it to the house, but also separate down the field on longer routes. The Ravens wisely keep finding weapons for Jackson.
With their third pick in the third round (No. 98), Baltimore snagged Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison. He's big, at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, but he's not slow, as he ran a 4.66 40 at the combine. He's a guy who does dirty work in the middle of the defense and has flashed as a good pass rusher from the middle of the defense. He'll pair with Queen to give the Ravens two young, athletic inside linebackers who could should both be starting when the 2020 season kicks off.
With their final pick of the second day, the Ravens selected Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips. He played left tackle for the Bulldogs but could move inside to guard at the next level. He's massive at 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, and will provide depth along the offensive line for now and could be a starter within a year. I had offensive line depth as a need for the Ravens, so they nailed this as well.
At each spot in the draft, Baltimore addressed a need and got value. The Ravens didn't reach and they didn't overstock positions with multiple players who will have to fight for playing time. It was a brilliant, balanced approach and was a textbook case of how a winning organization develops a championship-caliber roster.