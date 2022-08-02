Roundup: Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed; Sydney Sweeney Has a New Look; Latest MLB Trade Deadline Updates
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike ... Guy Reffitt gets longest Jan. 6 sentence so far ... Deshaun Watson suspended six games by NFL ... Beyonce forced to cut a lyric ... The cautious calculation behind whether Fox will dump Trump ... Michael Keaton on always adapting ... Thursday Night Football will come with an alternate Dude Perfect stream ... Stocks slipped to start August ... Marilyn Monroe's estate defends Ana de Armas' work in "Blonde" ... James Marsden on his "Westworld" return ... Padres land Josh Hader in trade ... NBA investigating Knicks for Jalen Brunson tampering ... Sydney Sweeney cut her hair ... Braves add Grossman, Odorizzi ... Astros landed Christian Vazquez, Trey Mancini ...
The trailer for Andor is out.
MTV is 41 years old.
How Adam Sandler pranks neighbor Conan O'Brien.
The Presidents of the United States of America -- "Video Killed the Radio Star"