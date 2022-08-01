Frankie Montas Trade Gives Yankees Truly Elite Rotation

The A's return for Frankie Montas is left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman, sources tell ESPN. @JackCurryYES was on both ends of the deal.



Waldichuk is the headliner, and he's a very good one. Has 116 Ks in 76.1 IP.