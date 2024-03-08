Roundup: Ariana Grande Is a Huge Jim Carrey Fan; Jaylon Johnson Gets Huge Contract; Liam McNeeley Ditches Indiana
Takeaways from Biden's fiery State of the Union ... A list of notable guests for the State of the Union ... Katie Britt's GOP response was really weird ... Xcel Energy says its facilities may have started Texas wildfire ... Stocks rebounded on Thursday ahead of February jobs report ... The S&P 500 hit a new record ... Judge rejects Donald Trump's bid to delay paying $83 million in Carroll case ... Ariana Grande opens up about huge Jim Carrey fandom ... Akira Toriyama died at 68 ... Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox ... Bears, Jaylon Johnson agree to $76 million deal ... Former Jaguars employee embezzled $22 million and lived lavishly ... Five-star Liam McNeeley de-commits from Indiana ... Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson ...
Jamie Dornan braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Highlights from Anthony Edwards' 44-point explosion against the Pacers.
Highlights from Inter Miami's comeback to tie Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Caitlin Clark's Good Morning America interview.
Mina Kimes broke down the crazy Love Is Blind Season 6 finale.
Have a great weekend everybody...
Billy Joel -- "Weekend Song"