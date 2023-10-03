Roundup: Anya Taylor-Joy's Big Wedding; James Harden Ditches Media Day; Taylor Swift Helps Boost SNF Ratings
Matt Gaetz moves to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker ... Democrats weigh whether or not to save McCarthy ... Girl who disappeared in New York state park found alive ... Donald Trump's civil fraud trial began in New York ... Stock futures flat after a losing day ... What 'The Office' reboot should look like ... Sam Bankman-Fried mulled $5 billion payment to Trump ... Office owners are struggling with near record-high vacancies ... Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae finally had their wedding ... SAG-AFTRA and studios to continue negotiations Wednesday ... Disney+ will start cracking down on password sharing ... Taylor Swift helped 'Sunday Night Football' to big ratings ... LeBron James says Anthony Davis is the face of the Lakers ... Spurs sign Devin Vassell to a five-year, $146 million extension ... Robert Saleh is still not happy about the officiating in the Jets' Sunday night loss ... James Harden skipped 76ers media day ...
