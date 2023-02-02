Roundup: Tom Brady Retires; Anya Taylor-Joy's Twitter Hacked; National Signing Day Recap
Tom Brady retired from football ... Man dead after fight at high school basketball game ... Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees ... Gisele comments on Tom Brady's for-real retirement ... 15 students in Mexico treated after taking part in tranquilizer "challenge" to see who can stay awake the longest ... Fed approves quarter-point rate hike ... Kevin McCarthy describes "good" first meeting with Joe Biden ... Eagles guard Joshua Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges ... Stocks jumped up on Wednesday after rate hike ... Meta posted an upbeat outlook ... Anya Taylor-Joy's Twitter was hacked ... "The Blacklist" will end with Season 10 ... A "Knock at the Cabin" review ... Top 10 college football recruiting classes of 2023 ... Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Jimmy Garoppolo back ... Tua Tagovailoa finally cleared concussion protocols ... Five-star Nyckoles Harbor committed to South Carolina ...
