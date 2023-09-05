Anthony Rendon Continues to Avoid Talking to the Media
Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels are having a terrible year. A season that began with such promise has fallen apart and, on top of that, Shohei Ohtani suffered a torn UCL just before heading into free agency. Rendon has also had an awful campaign, and he's made it worse with his behavior. The 33-year-old has been stonewalling reporters asking about his injuries for months.
Sam Blum, the Angels beat writer for The Athletic, has documented Redon avoiding reporters over the past few months. That culminated on Monday, when Rendon said, "No habla ingles" when asked for an injury update, before throwing on a hoodie and leaving the clubhouse.
This was the latest in a long line of Rendon reporter avoidance this season. Here's a collection of Blum's tweets documenting them, in chronological order.
Now look, I understand talking to the media can suck when things aren't going well. Hell, sometimes it isn't a picnic when everything is great. But as a professional athletic, dealing with the press is part of the job, especially when you're a highly-paid player and expected to be in a position of leadership. Rendon is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million contract. He's making $38 million this season, making him one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball. He should be accountable. And he isn't.
Rendon is currently on the 60-day IL due to a bone bruise on his shin. It's the latest in a long line of injuries he's suffered since joining the Angels in 2020. He had season-ending hip surgery in 2021, missed most of 2022 after mid-season wrist surgery and has now been taken out of most of 2023 due to a shin injury. The good news for the Angels is they aren't missing much with Rendon on the shelf, he's been terrible since joining the franchise.
In 43 games this season, Rendon is slashing .236/.361/.318 with a career-low OPS of .678. His wRC+ is 94 and his fWAR is 0.1. Those are his numbers as he's making $38 million this season.
Rendon is due $114 million over the next three years. The least he can do is talk to the press since he's certainly not actually providing any value on the field.