Anthony Kim Unable to Overcome Nonexistent Haters in First LIV Round
Anthony Kim made his return to competitive golf on Friday at LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Kim finished his first official round since May 2012 with a 76 (6-over) and sits in last place in the 54-player field. In short, it was a good day for the haters who Kim had greeted in a hype video earlier this week.
As many have pointed out, the thing about Kim's "haters" is that they really don't exist. No one wanted to see the rising star walk away from golf while he was still in his mid-20s. The fact that LIV gave him enough money to forge his mythical insurance policy is just kind of amusing because of course they did. They got everyone else to compromise themselves, so why not throw a boatload of cash at a guy who hasn't really played in a decade because it would generate some headlines, but zero actual results.
So it shouldn't really be a surrpise that he played poorly on Friday when the eyes of the world were on him again. And by The World I mean Bob "The World" Strawfan, the one person who was there to see Kim's round in person. Just listen to the reaction here.
That's why you log onto the CW app at 3 a.m. folks. Pure electricity.
And I know this is coming off as hater-ish, but it's really not. I mean, it's kind of funny to see the ways that LIV lights all that money on fire, but it would be cool for Anthony Kim to become a good golfer again. Not that it's very likely he ever gets good enough for a long enough period of time that he's invited to play in a tournament that any true golf fan actually cares about at all.
Anyway, how's that merger going, guys?