Another Beefy Zion Williamson Photo Went Viral
Zion Williamson has still not played this season. He was briefly cleared to participate in full practices last week, but that was pushed back because of soreness in his surgically repaired right foot. There is not currently a timetable for his season debut. While we all wait, Zion remains with the team, sometimes shooting around before games and sitting on the bench during games. On Sunday, Hustle Belt's Steve Helwick took a picture of Zion from the stands and the usual reaction followed as people made jokes about his weight. It got so bad that Helwick deleted his post.
Theere's nothing nefarious about when the picture was taken. It was just a fan taking a picture of a player walking through the arena in plain view of everyone. He looks like his usual, large self. It's just that since we haven't seen him in an actual game that we forget this is who he is. Ever since we've known Zion, he's been built like an offensive lineman with a five-foot vertical. Put him in a sweatsuit and he looks like a heavyweight boxer on his way to a press conference.
And until we see Zion on the court again, looking like a man amongst boys in a league full of men amongst boys, he's going to get the "Fat" Eddie Lacy treatment. Whether you like it or not.