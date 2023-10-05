New York Radio Host Blows Up on Evan Neal For Blasting Giants Fans: 'I Would Cut His Fat Ass'
By Liam McKeone
The New York Giants have had a rough start to the year and things appeared to hit rock bottom on Monday Night Football earlier this week. Daniel Jones appeared to regress completely, turning back into the extremely turnover-prone, unsure quarterback he was before Brian Daboll arrived. Daboll was not pleased with that development and tossed a tablet in frustration after one of Jones' many turnovers on the evening. Most problematically the offensive line allowed a whopping 10 sacks to a fairly average Seattle Seahawks defensive front. With the disaster unfolding in front of an unhappy New York crowd at Metlife Stadium, the boo birds predictably came out in force multiple times throughout the 24-3 snoozer.
One person who was particularly displeased about that was offensive lineman Evan Neal. Neal was seen gesturing towards the crowd as the boos rained down at the end of the first half. On Wednesday he was asked about that and the 2022 first-round pick blasted Giants fans:
“The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere? . . . Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building,” Neal said. “So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? I’m just going to focus on Evan — and getting better. I honestly do not care what anybody has to say about Evan Neal, because they’re going to talk anyway. At the end of the day, I put a lot of good things on film. But people are going to go and find the bad reps, and that’s what they’re going to highlight. That’s what they’re going to put out there. I can’t control that. So why should I care?”
As always, when an athlete speaks condescendingly about the people who pay to go to the games, it was not taken well by anybody. New York radio personality Don La Greca was particularly incensed by Neal's comments. The co-host of the Michael Kay Show absolutely exploded on Neal during Wednesday's show.
Below is a transcription of his comments, which you can change to all caps in your mind in order to capture the appropriate tone.
"Are you kidding me? I'd cut his ass! I would! How dare you? These people pay your salary, an obnoxious amount of money to park, an obnoxious amount of money for PSLs, to sit there and watch this pap and you call them hamburger flippers? What, you're so much better? I'd rather have a guy who's flipping hamburgers block than your piece-of-garbage ass! Who the hell are YOU to talk to fans like that? You piece of garbage! I hate when players do that. You're not above us. Because you happen to play a sport, you're better than me? You're better than the people who pay your salary? These Giants fans were here before you and they'll be here after your sorry ass is cut.
What a piece of human trash. I don't want to hear some apology. I don't want to hear, 'Oh, I was taken out of context, I didn't mean it.' I don't want to hear it. Done. I would cut his fat ass. You see in the mall at Willowbrook, boo his ass! If you see him at the DMV, boo him! Don't stop booing him. If he goes to the Pro Bowl, boo him. If he wins the Super Bowl, boo his sorry ass. Screw that guy.
Quite the rant, right? I haven't heard a radio host that angry in quite a while.
The next day, Neal apologized via his X account. However, I think it's safe to say it's unlikely Neal will be appearing on the show anytime soon.