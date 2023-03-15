Angel Hernandez Is Ruining World Baseball Classic Games Now
It's almost time for Major League Baseball to return, so you know what that means: repeated reminders that Angel Hernandez is the worst umpire the sport has to offer. But this year, Hernandez is branching out. Yes, he's umping in the World Baseball Classic and he was in midseason form on Tuesday.
Hernandez drew the home plate assignment for Venezuela's matchup with Nicaragua. Let's just say his calls were... questionable. The Internet exploded in condemnation of some of his ridiculous work behind the plate.
Check some of these out:
Through two innings he had missed nine calls. Nine!
For the game, it was as bad as you're expecting to see:
Even former major leaguer Todd Frazier chimed in:
We have no idea how Hernandez still has a job. Even MLB has admitted he's awful, yet he's still employed. Can't wait for him to be back and ruining games again in 2023.