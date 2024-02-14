Andy Reid's Reaction to Travis Kelce Sideline Incident Was Incredibly Chill
By Liam McKeone
Travis Kelce accosting Andy Reid on the Kansas City Chiefs' sideline in the middle of Super Bowl LVIII exists in a weird space where it feels like the incident itself was not given the proper attention when it happened but then everybody went overboard trying to compensate for that afterwards. Tony Romo brushed it off when we all saw it on live television and now it's been maybe the most-discussed topic in the aftermath of the Big Game. At the very least it's been talked about just as much as Patrick Mahomes' place in the GOAT rankings, which means the coverage has been quite comprehensive.
On Wednesday a new episode of New Heights dropped and we got Kelce's side of the story. Speaking to his brother, Jason, Travis did not deign to explain why he got worked up but just that he did and Reid took it super well. So well, in fact, that the first thing he said to Kelce afterwards was not an admonishment but rather a warning that the cameras are everywhere so he's got to be careful.
An incredibly chill reaction from Kelce's boss after he nearly knocked him over. We probably should not expect anything different from Reid, who is about as mellow as they come in NFL coaching circles. But nevertheless. That is the most openly heated sideline confrontation between player and coach we've seen in... years? It's almost definitely one of the more severe incidents we've witnessed on a Super Bowl broadcast.
Now that we have Kelce's (relatively) unfiltered reaction we can probably stop talking about it now. Right, guys?